Calvin Ramsay opens up on Liverpool loan exit as ex-Aberdeen star seals move to Championship

Scotland full-back Calvin Ramsay will spend next season out on loan from Liverpool after agreeing to join Preston for the 2023-24 campaign.
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 16:21 BST
The 19-year-old managed just 93 minutes of football – across two matches in the Carabao Cup and Champions League in November – due to a back problem and then a knee injury which prematurely ended his maiden campaign.

Ramsay underwent surgery in February and is in need of regular first-team football, and it is understood the club feel his best short-term interests will be served by a loan spell with the Championship side, despite interest from a number of other clubs.

The Scotland international, who arrived at Anfield last summer from Aberdeen for an initial £4million, will complete the final stages of his rehabilitation with Liverpool when they return for pre-season early next month before joining Preston in mid-July.

Calvin Ramsay, pictured during a Liverpool training session in Dubai in December, will join Preston on loan next season. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“I’m delighted to join Preston North End,” Ramsay told the club’s official website. “The Championship is a top league as everyone knows and the main thing for me is trying to get game time, and I’m going to be able to do that at a good club. I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m happy to be getting the opportunity to get regular game time in a good league, which is important for me. I just need to work hard and try to play as many games as I can.

“There were quite a few clubs interested, but when I spoke to the manager (Ryan Lowe), everything that he said was spot on. The way the team plays, they like to play attacking football, keep the ball and get forward.

"I think that suits my game because I can score and assist goals, and I like getting at people. Ultimately Preston suited me the best."

Manager Ryan Lowe added: “I’m really pleased we’ve managed to get Calvin through the door on a season-long loan.

“He fills a position we’ve been looking to fill for a while as it gives us good competition down that right-hand side where Brad Potts has obviously been fantastic.

“It gives us options now, too. We’ve got a right back in the building as well as someone who can play right wing back. He’s energetic, he’s dynamic, and he can get himself up and down the pitch.

“Liverpool obviously invested a lot of money in him after he came through at Aberdeen so we know the quality he’s got.”

