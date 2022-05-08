Calvin Ramsay: Liverpool 'win £4m race' for Aberdeen star

According to the Mail on Sunday, the English giants are set to win the race to land the teenage defender.

Since breaking into the Dons first-team at the start of the season, Ramsay has attracted interest from England and around Europe.

Bologna had a bid rejected by Aberdeen in the January transfer window as they sought to add a wing-back with Aaron Hickey having success at the Serie A club.

Ramsay's form dipped after sustaining an injury mid-way through the campaign but his early season performances demonstrated his immense potential with Leeds United the latest team to be linked with a move.

This season saw him earn Scotland Under-21 recognition as well as winning the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year.

Liverpool are keen for the player to act as an understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold and have already raided the Scottish market by signing Ben Doak from Celtic.

They are reportedly willing to spend £4million on the 18-year-old.

Calvin Ramsay has attracted plenty of attention. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Ramsay was left out of Aberdeen’s 1-1 draw with Hibs due to a niggle in his calf.

Manager Jim Goodwin said: "He wanted to play, but I made the decision it was probably sensible we rested him up.

"He might be available for Wednesday after having the break this weekend, but it is very hard for these teenagers when they come into the first team and play in the Premier League.