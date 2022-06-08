Calvin Ramsay: Liverpool close in on deal 'up to £4m' as Aberdeen eye rebuild

The 18-year-old right-back is expected to leave Pittodrie this summer and the English giants are at the front of the queue.

According to the Daily Record, talks have begun between Aberdeen and Liverpool of a deal for the highly-rated teenager.

The up-front fee could rise to as much as £4million once negotiations have concluded, while it will also include substantial clauses which would net the Dons even more money depending on how the player progresses, both at Anfield and with the Scotland national team.

Aberdeen were expecting significant interest in Ramsay this summer with the expectation for Serie A side Bologna to return with an offer having had a bid rejected in January.

Leeds United have also been strongly linked.

However, Liverpool appear to be winning the race to his signature with Ramsay seen as an understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

His breakthrough at the start of the campaign was hugely impressive, demonstrating excellent attacking qualities and providing a number of assists.

Calvin Ramsay is understood to be nearing an exit from Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Ramsay was rewarded with the Scottish Football Writers’ Association's Young Player of the Year award.

He spoke of his admiration for Alexander-Arnold earlier this year.

“As a full-back, watching Trent and his crosses and his technical ability, if I can get to that level then it would be a bonus,” he said.