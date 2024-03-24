Callumn Morrison says first senior hat-trick 'worth the wait' as Falkirk title party delayed

Falkirk may have been denied a title party on Saturday but there was still cause for Callumn Morrison to celebrate as he netted the first hat-trick of his senior career.

The 24-year-old ex-Hearts winger went one better, grabbing all four goals in the 4-1 win over Edinburgh City that has put Falkirk on the brink of promotion to the Championship.

Hamilton's 3-1 win over Cove Rangers ensured the Bairns would have to wait another week, but John McGlynn’s side will be confirmed as League One champions if they defeat Montrose away next Saturday, or if Accies fail to beat Queen of the South.

Falkirk's Callumn Morrison with the match ball after scoring all four goals in the 4-1 win over Edinburgh City. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

"I'm delighted to add to the goal tally although the most important thing was to take care of the game today which we did," Morrison said. "We were hoping that another result went the other way which it didn't but it's all in our hands to go and win next week and wrap it up.

"When we heard that noise from the crowd [when Cove equalised], a wee bit of a roar, it gave us a bit of a lift and we started to play better football and settled down into the game. We are just happy to win the game and it gives us a good stepping stone for next week to wrap it up."

Morrison now has 21 league goals for the season, putting him one ahead of Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland as the top scorer across the SPFL.