Callum Davidson insists St Johnstone are play-off ready despite Hibs drubbing

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is focusing on Friday's play-off first leg against Inverness. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The Saints boss made six changes to his side for the meaningless end of the season clash at Easter Road as he rested key men ahead of the all-important double-header that will determine whether his side remain in the Premiership next season.

“It was really important we managed the game and no one got sent off or injured,” Davidson said.

“We started the first 25 or 30 minutes well and then you could see some of the boys who hadn’t played in a while – they maybe weren’t as sharp and we dropped way off it.

“The second half wasn’t acceptable but we are ready for Friday night now.

“Guys who needed games have minutes in their legs, we will have a few boys back from injury for the Inverness game so we will have a bigger squad available.”

St Johnstone were also defeated 4-0 at Celtic on the final day of last season before going on to lift the Scottish Cup the following week to complete a historic double.

“This game is more important than the cup finals last season," Davidson added.

“We have a positive mindset and we washed away the Hibs game already and we are looking forward to Friday.

“Celtic last season and this game, you have to forget it and move on.

“We wanted the scoreline to be better and the goals we lost were poor but it’s all about Friday.