Callum Davidson hails St Johnstone effort as Galatasaray defeat sets up play-off against LASK

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson claps the supporters after the 4-2 (5-3 aggregate) defeat to Galatasaray. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Perth side face Austrian team LASK in the play-off round after exiting the Europa League at the third qualifying round stage after being beaten 4-2 at McDiarmid Park by Galatasaray and 5-3 on aggregate.

“If you’d told me we would go two hours of football with Galatasaray and be level with them, then I couldn’t have been happier,” said Davidson.

“The lads performed unbelievably well, we reacted well to going a goal down and never gave up. For a team like St Johnstone to take someone like Galatasaray - who were trying to get to the Champions League a few weeks ago - close like that then it’s great.

“I am really happy for the players,” he added. “You saw the quality they have, the one touch passing and passing around corners.

“They are a class team so for us to take them that far then it’s great.”

St Johnstone were handed a setback when David Wotherspoon dropped out of contention due to a Covid issue within his family. Galatasaray opened the scoring through Mbaye Diagne after 29 minutes but the hosts equalised seven minutes later when inexperienced ‘keeper Ismail Cipe turned the ball into his own net after Jason Kerr’s backpost header.

The Turks scored three further times in the second half to take the tie away from St Johnstone, who scored another consolation goal through Michael O’Halloran. LASK, who defeated Serbian side Vojvodina 7-1 on aggregate, now await and Davidson has urged his players to believe after running Galatasaray close.

“I think it will give them the confidence that they can actually compete in Europe,” said the St Johnstone manager.

"I think we will have a couple of more players back as well. It was obviously a big blow tonight to lose David.”

Ali McCann was once again superb for St Johnstone. “Ali knows what I think of him," said Davidson. "I thought his performance was really high along with others. It’s unfair to single him out but he was excellent."