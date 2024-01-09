Callum Davidson appointed Queen's Park manager as double cup-winning boss returns to dugout

Callum Davidson has been appointed the new manager of Queen's Park.

The former St Johnstone boss has signed a contract until the summer of 2026 after succeeding Dutchman Robin Veldman, who only lasted six months in the post.

The former Scotland left-back, who led Saints to a historic double cup triumph in the 2020-21 season, said: “I am excited to be joining a club with such an illustrious history.

“I am impressed with the plans that Queen’s Park have for the future and am looking forward to getting on the training pitch and working with the players.”

Davidson will be assisted by former St Johnstone player and coach Liam Craig.

The 47-year-old becomes the Glasgow club’s sixth manager since May 2021, following Ray McKinnon, Gardner Speirs, Laurie Ellis, Owen Coyle and Veldman.

Club president David Hunter said: “I am delighted to bring someone of Callum’s experience to Queen’s Park. He had a distinguished playing career, won two major trophies as a manager and he is the perfect choice to lead our club going forward.

“I would also like to thank Paul Nuijten and the coaching staff for the job they have carried out with the first team squad in recent weeks. Paul will assist Callum with the first team squad and both Charley King and Tam O’Ware will return to their important roles at the club.”

The Spiders sit ninth in the cinch Championship, level on points with bottom club Arbroath.