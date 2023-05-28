Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin remains hopeful he can retain the services of Steven Fletcher despite confirmation of the club's relegation to the Championship.

Dundee Utd's Steven Fletcher shakes hands with manager Jim Goodwin after being substituted in the 3-2 defeat to Motherwell that confirmed the club's relegation. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

United were unable to pull off a miracle escape on the final day of the league season as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at Motherwell while Kilmarnock secured their safety with a 3-1 win over Ross County, who were condemned to a relegation play-off against promotion hopefuls Partick Thistle.

Fletcher, who netted his 10th goal of the season in the 3-2 defeat at Fir Park on Sunday, still has has a year remaining on his United contract, though there has been speculation that he will depart the club following their relegation to the Championship.

Goodwin signed a new deal to remain in charge of United for the next two seasons and he hopes to convince the former Scotland striker to lead his attack for next season's promotion push.

“I had a brief conversation with Fletch last week, just to see where his head was at and what the future might hold for him,” Goodwin said. “He’s a player that I would love to hang on to, if you had 11 Steven Fletcher’s on the pitch then you certainly wouldn’t be sitting in this position and talking about relegation.