'Brief conversation' - Steven Fletcher future addressed as Dundee United relegated to the Championship

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin remains hopeful he can retain the services of Steven Fletcher despite confirmation of the club's relegation to the Championship.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 28th May 2023, 19:23 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 19:23 BST
 Comment
Dundee Utd's Steven Fletcher shakes hands with manager Jim Goodwin after being substituted in the 3-2 defeat to Motherwell that confirmed the club's relegation. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Dundee Utd's Steven Fletcher shakes hands with manager Jim Goodwin after being substituted in the 3-2 defeat to Motherwell that confirmed the club's relegation. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Dundee Utd's Steven Fletcher shakes hands with manager Jim Goodwin after being substituted in the 3-2 defeat to Motherwell that confirmed the club's relegation. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

United were unable to pull off a miracle escape on the final day of the league season as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at Motherwell while Kilmarnock secured their safety with a 3-1 win over Ross County, who were condemned to a relegation play-off against promotion hopefuls Partick Thistle.

Fletcher, who netted his 10th goal of the season in the 3-2 defeat at Fir Park on Sunday, still has has a year remaining on his United contract, though there has been speculation that he will depart the club following their relegation to the Championship.

Goodwin signed a new deal to remain in charge of United for the next two seasons and he hopes to convince the former Scotland striker to lead his attack for next season's promotion push.

“I had a brief conversation with Fletch last week, just to see where his head was at and what the future might hold for him,” Goodwin said. “He’s a player that I would love to hang on to, if you had 11 Steven Fletcher’s on the pitch then you certainly wouldn’t be sitting in this position and talking about relegation.

“Fletch is the one that is holding the cards at the moment, he is under contract, and I would love him to be here to help us bounce back up, but we have to give him a bit of time to decide what he wants to do.”

