Brendan Rodgers stresses he does not live in Celtic 'fantasy land' as managers errs on side of caution

Brendan Rodgers could never be accused of a lack of ambition but his revelation that he “doesn’t live in a fantasy land” was a blunt reminder that he is also under no illusions about the size of the task facing Celtic in the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers knows Celtic are up against it in the Champions League.

Rodgers took great heart from the fact his team “didn’t unravel” in Rotterdam after losing two goals and then two players to red cards in an opening day group defeat to Feyenoord. Such an indefatigable spirit, he opined, will serve them well when these sides do battle again at Celtic Park in December.

Rodgers, though, is no mug. Getting stuck in and fighting for every ball may be commendable traits but they alone are nowhere near enough to succeed at this level. In a game of Champions League Top Trumps, physicality and power will always score substantially lower than more aesthetic qualities such as pace, precision and panache.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A key part of Rodgers’ manifesto after returning to take charge for a second time was to improve on his European record from his first spell. He is making no promises, however. Asked whether he believes his team has the quality to trouble Champions League opponents over the remaining five group matches, the former Liverpool manager erred on the side of caution.

“We shall see,” he said warily. “I don’t think there’s any doubt that at this level you need to have your best players available for us to have a chance. I’m certainly not a fantasist. I like to dream but I don’t live in fantasy land. I look at the opponents that play at this level and I know the economics of it. It doesn’t mean we’ll never fight or ever give up hope. But I have a common sense side too, especially given the youthfulness of this squad and where it’s at.

“You are bringing in young players, developing them and getting them to a level. Part of that learning is domestic and European games in which they will make mistakes. In young players that is part of the dance really.”

Celtic’s dominance on the domestic landscape has allowed them to grow a mindset where they never know when they’re beaten. Transposing that self-confidence into the European arena would undoubtedly help in times of adversity but, again, Rodgers warned that greater belief alone wouldn’t be enough to topple the tallest of giants.

“It’s just a level of belief,” he added. “That’s why I call the Champions League big belief games. You believe at home as you know the level and you’re dominant. But go into Europe and you’re playing against a different level of player.

“That’s what pleased me the other night. We didn’t unravel. Mentally we weren’t broken, our spirit was there and we kept fighting. But it’s not just that. (Being competitive) is a trait you need in any team but it’s not going to take you to the next level.

“If you understand football at all, and the finances and economics of football, you see that. I understand when you’re working for such an historic club with a great history what that can mean. But, logically, there has to be a common sense element to it.”