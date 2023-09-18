All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier

Brendan Rodgers reveals Celtic's ultimate European aim this season as team selection hangs in balance

Brendan Rodgers has stressed that Celtic’s unbreakable spirit can help them defy the odds in the Champions League.
By Gavin McCafferty
Published 18th Sep 2023, 19:16 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 19:18 BST
Celtic captain Callum McGregor leads training ahead of the club's opening Champions League match on Tuesday when they face Feyenoord at De Kuip in Rotterdam.Celtic captain Callum McGregor leads training ahead of the club's opening Champions League match on Tuesday when they face Feyenoord at De Kuip in Rotterdam.
Celtic captain Callum McGregor leads training ahead of the club's opening Champions League match on Tuesday when they face Feyenoord at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Rodgers admitted his side have not been at their best so far this season and they have ongoing issues in central defence ahead of Tuesday’s Group E opener against Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

Nat Phillips is a doubt with an ankle issue, while Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh are all ruled out, leaving Liam Scales and recent signing Gustaf Lagerbielke as the only two definite options for Rodgers. Celtic are the group outsiders behind Atletico Madrid, Lazio and the Dutch champions but Rodgers is targeting progression of some sort and possibly in the Champions League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think success for us as a club is to be in Europe after Christmas,” he said. “That is what our aim is. Whatever competition that is in, as long as we are in Europe after Christmas, that is our aim. But anything is possible in the group. We look to be competitive in all the games. I think it’s one where anything is possible.

People ask you to forecast what it is you want to do and what you want to achieve but I think that how we want the play the game with our competitive spirit, that’s important in the Champions League because you are playing against top teams. We have seen already this season that the spirit of this team will never be broken.

“You have to have that at this level when you are a team like ourselves coming into it, when people want to dismiss you in the tournament. It’s about being competitive, you have to work very hard, you have to work very smart, and let’s see where it takes us.”

Phillips saw his debut cut short on Saturday when he injured his ankle towards the end of the first half against Dundee. The on-loan Liverpool defender was replaced by Lagerbielke at half-time, although he was only scheduled to play an hour in his first appearance since his move. He trained at Celtic Park on Monday but Rodgers later said at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam: “Nat has rolled his ankle so we will just have to see on that.”

Related topics:Brendan RodgersNat PhillipsChampions LeagueLiam ScalesPeople