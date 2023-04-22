Brechin City seal Highland League title in dramatic style as Stirling Albion clinch League Two crown

Brechin City scored two goals in the last four minutes to claim the Highland League title in dramatic fashion over Buckie Thistle.

Stirling Albion celebrate winning the cinch League Two title after victory over Annan.

Needing to defeat their Moray hosts at a packed Victoria Park, Ewan Louden netted on 86 minutes for the visitors and then Grady McGrath added a second in the fourth minute of stoppage time to send a sizeable Brechin travelling support wild and secure a two-legged Pyramid Play-off tie against Lowland League champions Spartans, the first of which is next weekend.

Buckie had led the division going into the title decider by one point, but Brechin – managed by former Hearts striker Andy Kirk – finished the season strongly, only losing one match in a very successful campaign. The winner of the tie against Spartans will face the team that finishes bottom of League Two in the play-off final.

Stirling Albion sealed the League Two title themselves with a 3-1 win over Annan Atletic at Forthbank. Goals from Max Kilsby, Jack Leitch and Flynn Duffy allowed Darren Young’s Binos to celebrate their triumph with two matches remaining.