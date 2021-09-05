Brazil were playing Argentina in one of their qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Neo Quimica Arena – also known as Corinthians Arena – in Sao Paulo on Sunday.

Emerging footage shows National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) interrupt the game, allegedly to remove four Argentina players who they believe lied to enter the country.

The game has been stopped.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.

Health authorities enter to the field during the South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)