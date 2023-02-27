Bonnyrigg v Stenhousemuir marred by alleged racial and homophobic abuse - statements, fan ban, investigation

Bonnyrigg Rose and Stenhousemuir’s League Two meeting on Saturday was marred by reports of racist and homophobic language used by supporters from both sides.

Statements were released by both clubs following Stenny's 1-0 success at New Dunas Park at the weekend. The clubs have been in dialogue following the incidents and Bonnyrigg, who have the only openly gay player in the SPFL in Zander Murray, have confirmed they have banned “an individual with immediate effect for using racist language” towards an opposition player. Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Stenhousemuir confirmed they “will be initiating an immediate investigation to try to identify those responsible for the homophobic remark” and noted “there is no such thing as ‘banter’ or ‘a joke’ when it comes to racism or homophobia”.

Bonnyrigg club official Brendan Parkinson said: “Following reports made to the club of racist and homophobic language used at our match vs Stenhousemuir on Saturday, the club wish to issue the following update. A ban has been issued to an individual with immediate effect for using racist language. If you were at the game yesterday and want to assist us with our on-going investigation in to the homophobic language used, you can email either us here or Stenhousemuir here in the strictest of confidence.

“I would like to thank Iain McMenemy and Stenhousemuir football club for their full co-operation and assistance. Our club is proud to have players, committee, staff and supporters from a number of different backgrounds and cultures, and will continue to work alongside all other clubs throughout the country to ensure that all forms of discrimination are kicked out of the game.

“We will not tolerate such incidents and would like to remind all supporters of our Unacceptable Conduct and Ground Regulation policies.”

‘Sincere apology’

The Stenhousemuir statement read: “We would like to thank Bonnyrigg Rose Football Club for making us aware of two extremely disappointing incidents that took place during Saturday’s cinch League 2 match at New Dundas Park. Quite simply, there is no place whatsoever for any racist or homophobic abuse in football. This will never be tolerated and will be dealt with swiftly and severely.

“We are grateful to Bonnyrigg for their apology regarding the racist remark directed at one of our players from the home support. We would like to offer our own sincere apology to Bonnyrigg Rose FC, and the player concerned, for the homophobic remark that was shouted during the game from within the Stenhousemuir support.

Bonnyrigg Rose and Stenhouemuir have issued statements following alleged racist and homophobic abuse at the weekend's game between the sides. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group)

“Having been made aware of these incidents, we will be initiating an immediate investigation to try to identify those responsible for the homophobic remark so that we can take the appropriate action. In this regard, we would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have any information at all, to contact the club via our general email address [email protected]