Bonnyrigg Rose v Fraserbugh: SPFL hopefuls set out plan of attack for pyramid play-off first leg

It is unchartered territory for both clubs who are competing in the play-offs for the first time as they bid to follow in the footsteps of Kelty Hearts last season by reaching the promised land of League 2.

SPFL club 42, Cowdenbeath, lie in wait for the victors over the two legs, with Bonnyrigg travelling to Bellsea Park next Saturday for the return.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn hopes a rousing home crowd can unsettle their visitors and give the red and whites a big advantage.

“If there's a big crowd at Bonnyrigg behind us, it will hopefully be intimidating for them and that hopefully gives our boys a lift as well,” said Horn. “When these games come round, we've got experienced players who'll be able to deal with it.

“Any team that wins the Highland League has got to be a top side because the top seven or eight teams in that league are very strong, so they deserve massive credit. We know it's going to be a really tough task with a team that's relentless and in your face, very fit and well organised, with a bit of quality about them as well.”

Horn’s opposite number, Mark Cowie, says they won’t abandon their attacking principles – The Broch netted 135 goals in 34 league matches – just to keep the tie alive going into the second leg.

“We’ve worked hard over the last 34 games to get to the position we’re in and we want to give it a right go,” said Cowie.

Bonnyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn will have home advantage over Fraserburgh counterpart Mark Cowie in the SPFL Pyramid Play-off first leg. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“We’re in for a very difficult game, because Bonnyrigg are an excellent side, but we’ve shown we’re a very good side as well and it should be a cracking tie.

“The draw has gone in our favour, because I think both clubs would have preferred to play the home leg second.