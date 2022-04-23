Bonnyrigg Rose expecting 'different animal' in Fraserburgh after landing big blow in play-off first leg

“I am delighted with the position we are in but the tie is far from over and they are a different animal when they play at home up there, so we need to be ready for that,” said Horn.“We’ve still got a lot of football to be played next week. It wasn’t pretty at times yesterday, we were have a laugh and a joke with their bench about it, it was a battle.“Everybody knows what is at stake and there was a wee bit of pressure as nobody wants to make a mistake, so it becomes a bit scrappy. The good thing for me was that we competed really well over the park and we were the team in the ascendancy, which you would expect as we were at home.”Rose opened the scoring at the perfect time, just seven minutes ahead of the interval with the first real opportunity for either side. Lee Currie’s free-kick was glanced into the net by towering strike Keiran McGachie with Fraserburgh goalkeeper Paul Leask hesitant.McGachie provided Rose with a real presence upfront and his knockdown was lashed into the net on the volley by midfielder Callum Connolly for their second on 53 minutes.It looked like the home side would go on and score more to put the tie to bed, but out of nowhere the Broch hit back through Paul Young’s header on 68 minutes.That goal left Rose a little rattled and but for Dean Brett’s goal line clearance, Grant Campbell would’ve been a celebrating a leveller.Man-of-the-match Currie provided Bonnyrigg with a moment of magic when it mattered, however, curling a free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards with nine minutes remaining.