Blow in Rangers' pursuit of Ryan Kent as Leeds United approach Liverpool

Rangers face competition from Leeds United for Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is wanted back at Ibrox by boss Steven Gerrard after a productive loan spell in the 2018/2019 season.

Kent became a key player for Rangers and a fans' favourite for his exciting attacking displays.

However, Football Insider report that Leeds United have made an approach for the player.

The Whites are looking to bolster Marcelo Bielsa's squad for their tilt at the Championship title having missed out on promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Leeds nearly signed Swansea City's Daniel James in January but the transfer didn't go through and he has now joined Manchester United.

Kent, the young player of the year in Scotland, will reportedly cost around £12million with Aston Villa also said to be interested.

Gerrard hopes that his connection with Liverpool will see the player return on loan rather than the club selling him to the highest bidder.