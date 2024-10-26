Deep-lying playmaker settling into life in Naples

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour put in an impressive performance for Napoli as they continued their fine form in Serie A with a 1-0 win over Lecce.

The 23-year-old was handed a starting spot by his manager Antonio Conte for the second match in the row and he dictated play for Gli Azzurri, taking 77 touches and having an 88 per cent pass accuracy completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers academy product Gilmour - who joined Napoli from Brighton and Hove Albion on transfer deadline day during the summer - played in the No 6 role against Lecce and won six duels, made four ball recoveries and created four chances. His stats were among the strongest in the Napoli team.

Having played two 90 minutes for Scotland earlier in the month, Gilmour was withdrawn on 72 minutes to standing ovation from the home crowd at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, although the score was still locked at 0-0. However, that changed a minute later - with a little help from another Scotland player.

The Napoli players take the acclaim of their supporters after defeating Lecce 1-0. | Getty Images

Scott McTominay played his part in helping Napoli break the deadlock, with his header from a corner spilled into the path of Giovanni di Lorenzo by Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone, allowing Napoli’s Italian midfielder to net from close range.

The hosts managed to see the game out and maintain their place at the summit of Serie A on 23 points. Regardless of the result between second-placed Internazionale and third-placed Juventus on Sunday night, Napoli will remain top of the league going into Tuesday’s match against AC Milan at the San Siro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milan were inactive over the weekend after their match against Bologna was postponed due to flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region after heavy rainfall earlier in the week - although the decision was met by dismay by the visiting team.