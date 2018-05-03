Billy Gilmour included in Scotland under-21 squad at just 16

Have your say

Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour has been included in the Scotland under-21 squad for this summer’s Toulon Tournament.

The former Rangers youngster has impressed in the Stamford Bridge side’s youth set-up since making the move from Ibrox to sign his first professional contract last year.

He is joined in the squad by his former club-mates Robby McCrorie and Liam Burt, while Glenn Middleton rounds off a three-man Ibrox contingent.

Celtic have three players in the squad: Anthony Ralston (on loan at Dundee United), Michael Johnston and goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

There’s a place for Hibs defender Ryan Porteous, while there’s plenty of other top flight experience in Kilmarnock pair Greg Taylor and Iain Wilson, Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell, Dundee’s Craig Wighton and Scott Wright of Aberdeen.

Oliver Burke, Scotland’s most expensive ever player, has also been named in Scot Gemmill’s squad.

The tournament starts on Saturday, 26 May.