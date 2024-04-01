Billy Gilmour played in Scotland's past two friendlies.

Injured Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is likely to play again for Brighton and Hove Albion before the end of the season despite images surfacing on Sunday of the 22-year-old in a knee brace.

Gilmour missed out on his club’s 2-1 Premier League defeat by Liverpool last weekend and Gilmour posted on social media an image of himself watching the game on TV with his right knee encased in a support. However, The Scotsman understands that Brighton are optimistic that the former Rangers youngster, who has become a first-team regular at the Seagulls, will feature for them before their campaign ends in May.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said in a media briefing on Saturday afternoon ahead of his team’s trip to Liverpool the 22-year-old had returned from international duty with a knee injury and indicated he would be out for several weeks. “Unfortunately Billy Gilmour can’t play for a lot of time,” said the Italian. Brighton still have nine league games to play, the last of them at home to Manchester United on May 19, and their medical team are hopeful Gilmour will be fit enough to return to action before the end of the campaign and ensure he is available to go to the Euros with his country.

Gilmour played 67 minutes of Scotland’s 4-0 defeat away to the Netherlands in Amsterdam before going off in the 69th minute of last Tuesday’s 1-0 loss at Hampden to Northern Ireland. Capped 25 times for Scotland, he has started seven of the past the past nine matches under current manager Steve Clarke and has become a vital part of the national team’s midfield. Clarke’s side have two friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland on June 3 and 7 respectively before kicking off the tournament against hosts Germany in Munich on June 14.