Big boost for Aberdeen as promising defender signs new contract

Jack MacKenzie has signed a new contract with Aberdeen.

The 20-year-old defender broke into the first team last season and has impressed sufficiently to earn an extension to his contract.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MacKenzie, who has made 20 appearances and scored one goal for Aberdeen, made his return to the senior squad last weekend after recovering from an ankle injury. He previously had a loan spell at Forfar Athletic and has been with the Dons since the age of nine. He is a product of the AFC Youth Academy and the SFA Performance School at Hazlehead and was captain of the club’s development team.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass said: “We have been really pleased with Jack’s performance since he made his debut late last season, and he has gone on to feature regularly in the first team.