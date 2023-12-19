Ben Doak in action for Liverpool U21 during the Premier League 2 match against Chelsea U21 at The Kirkby Academy on December 17, 2023. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ben Doak's hopes of breaking into the Scotland senior squad ahead of Euro 2024 have received a major blow after it was revealed the Liverpool winger will require surgery on a knee injury.

The 18-year-old former Celtic youngster is one of the top country’s top prospects with an outside chance of being included in Steve Clarke's 23-man selection for the tournament in Germany following a number of first-team appearances for the Reds this season.

Doak started three matches in the Europa League group stages for Jurgen Klopp’s side and has featured on the bench a number of times, appearing as a substitute in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League season.

He has also been impressing for Scotland Under-21s in what has been a strong start to the qualification campaign for the U21 European Championships in 2025, contributing one goal and one assist in his last four appearances.

However, his progress will now be temporarily put on hold after he was forced off with a knee injury in the 28th minute while playing for Liverpool Under-21s against Chelsea Under-21s at the weekend.

Reds assistant boss Pep Lijnders admitted Doak will be out for some time but backed the teenager to return stronger.

Lijnders said: “That’s not a good one. He teared his lateral meniscus, which needs surgery. That one will take a longer time.