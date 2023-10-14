Scotland Under-21 boss Scot Gemmill has not ruled out the prospect of Ben Doak being called up the senior squad for the friendly against France on Tuesday.

Scotland's Ben Doak celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 over Hungary in an Under-21 Euro 2025 qualifier. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Doak was on the scoresheet for the Under-21s in a 3-1 victory over Hungary at Fir Park on Friday, winning and scoring the penalty for Scotland’s third after Fulham’s Kieron Bowie, currently on loan at Northampton Town, had put the side two goals up inside six minutes with a brilliant double.

While Bowie stole the show, Scotland head coach Steve Clarke was in attendance to cast an eye over 17-year-old Liverpool star Doak and he swifty headed for the exit after his withdrawal on 62 minutes after the youngster produced another impressive display in attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Scotland facing France next week in a friendly, there is the potential for the youngster to earn his much anticipated first-team call-up on the back of making three first-team appearances for his club so far this season, including a first ever start in the Europa League.

Gemmill remained tight-lipped on the subject but was full of praise for the forward, adding: “That’s Steve’s decision but we speak about it all the time and he knows he can take a player from me anytime he wants. He and his staff will decide when that time is.

“Everyone’s excited to see Ben and we all agree that his potential is enormous and he is doing very well.