Ben Doak senior Scotland call-up for France friendly mooted as Steve Clarke watches Liverpool star shine for Under-21s
Doak was on the scoresheet for the Under-21s in a 3-1 victory over Hungary at Fir Park on Friday, winning and scoring the penalty for Scotland’s third after Fulham’s Kieron Bowie, currently on loan at Northampton Town, had put the side two goals up inside six minutes with a brilliant double.
While Bowie stole the show, Scotland head coach Steve Clarke was in attendance to cast an eye over 17-year-old Liverpool star Doak and he swifty headed for the exit after his withdrawal on 62 minutes after the youngster produced another impressive display in attack.
With Scotland facing France next week in a friendly, there is the potential for the youngster to earn his much anticipated first-team call-up on the back of making three first-team appearances for his club so far this season, including a first ever start in the Europa League.
Gemmill remained tight-lipped on the subject but was full of praise for the forward, adding: “That’s Steve’s decision but we speak about it all the time and he knows he can take a player from me anytime he wants. He and his staff will decide when that time is.
“Everyone’s excited to see Ben and we all agree that his potential is enormous and he is doing very well.
“We’ve all got a massive responsibility to help him fulfil that potential. It’s amazing to see such a young player who can excite the fans – but he wasn’t the only one tonight.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.