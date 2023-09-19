Ben Doak: Scotland starlet lands new long-term Liverpool deal as ex-Celtic youngster's stock continues to rise

The 17-year-old winger has made a strong impression at the English Premier League outfit since joining them from Celtic in March 2022. He has made six senior appearances under Jurgen Klopp and caught the eye during the Reds’ pre-season matches. His form has been rewarded with an improved contract and he has been included in both Liverpool’s league and European squads.

Liverpool have not announced the exact details of his new contract, but it is another indication of how highly Klopp rates the player. The German manager has been urged to give Doak more game-time and he is expected to be used in some capacity when Liverpool begin their Europa League campaign away to LASK of Austria on Thursday.

Capped at under-21 level, there is also clamour for Scotland manager Steve Clarke to name Doak in the senior squad for the first time. Speaking about Doak at the end of the last international break, Clarke said: “Anybody who watched the under‑21 game against Spain – and I did watch it – could see he is really good. In the first half I thought he was really good. In the second half he didn’t get in the game quite so much. He is a young man learning the game. Let’s just see how things pan out. He is a young man, he is a very exciting talent, but sometimes you have to let them grow a bit.”