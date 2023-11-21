Ben Doak penalty miss denies Scotland Under-21s qualifier win against Hungary

Liverpool youngster fails to convert late chance as Scots settle for a draw in Budapest

Ben Doak saw his penalty saved as Scotland Under 21s were held to a draw in Hungary. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Ben Doak missed a late penalty as Scotland Under-21s were held to a 0-0 draw by Hungary in Budapest.

The Scots were aiming to boost their hopes of making it to Euro 2025 with a fourth consecutive victory and they had the chance to do so in the 87th minute of a tightly-contested encounter when substitute Dire Mebude was fouled in the box.

However, Liverpool attacker Doak saw his spot-kick saved by home goalkeeper Krisztian Hegyi.

The result was enough to keep Scot Gemmill’s side second in Group B, just ahead of Belgium who drew 1-1 at home to section leaders Spain.

The Scots made one change to the side that started Friday’s spirited 2-0 win away to the Belgians as Rangers’ Robbie Fraser replaced injured Celtic defender Matthew Anderson.

After the euphoria of their previous outing, the visitors struggled to get themselves going in the Hidegkuti Nandor Stadium as Hungary started brightly.

The hosts almost went ahead in the 28th minute but Milan Vitalis drove a long angled shot wide of the far post after both he and Mark Kosznovszky had been denied by a superb double save from Scotland goalkeeper Cieran Slicker.

From the resulting corner, Slicker had to make a brave stop from Mihaly Kata. The Ipswich keeper pulled off another stop in the 43rd minute to deny Zalan Vancsa, who was teed up on the edge of the box by Krisztofer Horvath.

Scotland’s first chance of the night came when Doak broke away on the left but his low shot from inside the box was blocked by Hegyi.

The Scots had slightly more of the ball after the break but chances were few and far between at both ends.

