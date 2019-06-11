Belgium 3 Scotland 0: How the Scotland players rated

Have your say

Marks out of ten for every Scotland player to get game time in Brussels.

There's an eight but a handful of fours and fives

Commanding presence overall. Made a series of good stops and was unfortunate at the second goal.

No major mishaps from the Kilmarnock full-back who had the unenviable task of shackling Eden Hazard. Played to the extent of his talents, and deserves credit for not going under.

Stuck to his onerous tasks in valiant and honest fashion and any limitations exhibited were simply the product of being up against vastly superior opponents.

Ran himself into the ground in his 67 minutes on the pitch and acted like a first line of defence more than a support striker. As a result, couldnt offer anything going forward.

Had the doubly unenviable task of replacing Robertson and debuting in such unforgiving circumstances. The 22-year-old did not disgrace himself, and that was all that could be asked of him

Superb block in early stages gave way to an evening of harrying and chasing - in common with his team-mates. Might curse that he stood claiming a goal-kick as Hazard set up first goal.

Showed tremendous discipline to stick to the game plan of getting in the faces of the Belgians early on. Over time worn down by the energy required to expend closing space, but kept at it.

Very little seen of McGregor, with an ultra-defensive strategy providing him little opportunity to impress. Fact he was playing 69th game of the season may also have caught up with him.

Dedicated himself to the cause in putting himself about in the half hour he lasted before a thigh strain forced him off, by which time he was perhaps fortunate to escape a yellow.