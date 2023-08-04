Referee John Beaton is focused on VAR checks becoming "more efficient, quicker and ultimately correct" in the first full season of the system. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

After a controversy-laden first six months in operation, the 41-year-old official believes the system will now come into its own when the cinch Premiership resumes this weekend. Beaton’s assessment is that this is imperative, as he considers familiarity with VAR will leave those in his field with nowhere to hide, but also nothing to hide. It is why he welcomes the moves being driven by head of referees Crawford Allan to be more open in communicating the thought processes behind VAR decisions, in an effort to address myths and misunderstandings, and part of this will also be acknowledging when mistakes have been made - an inevitable consequence of referees being human.

Beaton likens this season for VAR and its operatives as “kind of like a club signing a player and that player not getting the full pre-season”, in reference to its introduction midway through the last campaign in the cinch Premiership. “There has been training over the summer, we have 181 matches under our belt and I think it’s fair to say there will be less forgiveness … not that we ever get any anyway,” said Beaton. “But I think there is a much higher degree of confidence among us as we start the season.

“We always want the accuracy of decisions to be high. Our hope, our aspiration, would be that there is less chat about VAR this year. We want on-field decisions to be correct and then we want VAR to be swift in changing things when errors are made. So we hope there is less noise about it. But the smaller number of errors might get a disproportionately higher number of articles covering it because there is less forgiveness of errors now, because there’s a feeling we shouldn’t make an error because we get to see it again. We are always going to have that. We will never take away the endless debate about decisions. But what we would hope this season is that decisions are a bit more efficient, quicker and ultimately correct.”

If they aren’t, the anticipated acknowledgement holds no fears for Beaton. “We have absolutely nothing to hide. Anything we can do to explain how we are arriving at decisions and anything we can do to show people what we do on a Saturday and what happens in the VAR centre, we absolutely welcome that. The more transparency the better. The more questions we get the more answers we can provide and to, we hope, get to a better place.”