BBC documentary celebrates rise of women’s football

In Scotland, women’s football has never been so popular, with girls of all ages getting involved and the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) and the Women’s National Team making great strides forward.

From city stadiums to remote island pitches, BBC ALBA follows the budding footballers playing across the country - in all weathers, no matter what level, and with huge support from family and friends - for the chance to play ‘the beautiful game’ in its new documentary, An Geam Àlainn.

Airing on Tuesday 16 July at 9pm, and set against the background of the surging popularity of the women’s game in the last decade, we discover how hard aspiring young players must strive to achieve success. The programme also reflects on the highs and the lows throughout the history of women’s football, from the restrictions in the decades before the 70’s to the barriers that can still exist today.

Showcasing its evolution through the eyes of the players, An Geam Àlainn features insight from the clubs at the heart of the women’s game, as well as the Western Isles Island Games Association (WIIGA), fans and experts. Viewers will also meet the influential figures leading the way for the next generation, including Glasgow City F.C. founders, Laura Montgomery and Carol Anne Stewart, and SWPL managing director, Fiona McIntyre, who were instrumental in shaping football’s modern framework.

Offering advice to aspiring players, former Scotland International goalkeeper and Scotland’s most capped player, Gemma Fay, says: “As I got older and I started to learn about the generations before me, they started to become my role models because actually what they fought for and what they did allowed me to stand on their shoulders.

“We fought for the right to be seen, we fought for the right to play. This generation is going to have to fight for more and more, for, ultimately, equality with the male game. It’s different from the male game and it should be, and it should be celebrated for what it is.

“There’s nothing stopping us, the thing that stops us is our own imagination so I just say, keep being innovative, keep being creative and keep believing in the good that the women’s game can add to sport as a whole.”

With opportunities growing for women and girls across the country, people from all walks of life are joining together with one common goal – to overcome the outdated stereotypes and barriers associated with women’s football, and simply, play football, come rain or shine.

Margaret Cameron, Director of Content at MG ALBA, said: “We’re thrilled to showcase the commitment, skills and achievements of just some of the young footballers across the country and those who have helped contribute to the transformative shift in the women’s game.

“As barriers continue to be broken down, we hope An Geam Àlainn will inspire tomorrow’s football champions, and we look forward to the continued progression for women and girls in the sport.”