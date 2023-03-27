The 44-year-old coach stepped into the dugout after Jim Goodwin was sacked in January and has overseen an upturn in fortunes at Pittodrie, with the Dons now just four points off third place in the cinch Premiership and in the hunt for European football. The Daily Record reports that Robson will now be given the chance to take the team for the rest of the season and that talks are ongoing with the club’s hierarchy following “initial discussions” with new chief executive Alan Burrows.
Robson has won four of the six games he has presided over Aberdeen and is expected to know his future until the end of the season before Saturday’s league match against St Johnstone in Perth. The players are understood to have warmed to his training methods alongside No 2 Steve Agnew, with the Aberdeen board aware that giving Robson the position until the end of the season buys them time to make a permanent arrangement with him or another candidate.
Chris Wilder, Ricardo Rodriguez and Jess Thorup have all been linked with the vacancy, with Aberdeen inundated by a number of applications.