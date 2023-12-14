Barry Robson roars 'Scottish football should see what we’ve done this year' after Aberdeen's big Frankfurt win

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson claimed his side should get more credit for their performances in Europe this season after a superb Europa Conference League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Dons set up in a solid defensive shape and soaked up wave after wave of pressure before Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes combined with Shayden Morris and slid home the opening goal four minutes before half-time. The Dons remained sound defensively and survived a couple of hairy moments before substitute Ester Sokler sent a powerful high finish past substitute goalkeeper Jens Grahl to seal the win against a Frankfurt side who thrashed Bayern Munich 5-1 at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dons finished their Group G campaign on six points following their first victory in an eight-game European run. “I’ve said before we’ve not got what we’ve deserved for what we’ve put into this European campaign,” Robson said. “We’ve only lost two games, and one of them here was in the 92nd minute. For me, the players have performed so well and I’m so glad they got that win because they’ve deserved more points than what we’ve got in Europe. Scottish football should see what we’ve done this year. We’ve had some stick and rightly so at times, but it’s not easy fighting on three fronts and we’ve done it so well. After European games we’ve had four away games, and at one point we played seven games out of eight away from home as well. It’s the emotion these games take out of you. We’ve scored 10 goals in Europe, and that’s not easy to do against that quality of opposition.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates the win over Eintracht Frankfurt.