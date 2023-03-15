Barry Robson reacts to Scott Brown's Aberdeen job endorsement and reveals Callum Roberts setback

Barry Robson appreciates Scott Brown endorsing his credentials to become Aberdeen manager but admits he would expect such support from an old friend.

The pair were teammates in the same Celtic midfield and played together for Scotland. They then reunited at Pittodrie two summers ago after Brown arrived from Celtic to lend his expertise on and off the field to Stephen Glass.

Things did not work out as planned, which led to Robson stepping in for a spell as interim manager. He’s manning the fort once more after Jim Goodwin, Glass’s successor, was sacked in January following a dire run of results. Brown has now appealed to the Aberdeen board to give Robson a chance as permanent manager.

“He’s a good friend of mine so that’s maybe why he’s saying it,” smiled Robson, who has won three of his five games to date in this latest spell in caretaker charge.

Current Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (right) and Scott Brown remain friends from their Celtic days.

“He’s good mate and when we took over in the interim last time he was really good. I’m glad to see how well he is doing down at Fleetwood as it is not an easy league to be in. I’ll maybe send him a text and thank him.”

Many others, including club legend Willie Miller, have joined Brown in advocating Robson being given the post on a full-time basis and these calls could become hard to resist if he can inspire Aberdeen to a third successive league victory this weekend against Hearts at Pittodrie. It would be the first time since December 2021 that Aberdeen have won three league games in a row. More significantly, it would take the Pittodrie side to within four points of third-placed Hearts.

“That’s something I will think about on Saturday night or Sunday morning to be honest,” said Robson, who could play cricket for Scotland such is the straightness of his bat. He reports no further talks with new chief executive Alan Burrows as Aberdeen continue to take time appointing Goodwin’s successor.

“We are just the same from the last statement, we are just focusing on Saturday,” said Robson. “It is going on in the background with the board and it is something you would need to ask them about. For me it has been total focus on this game at Hearts. I sound like a broken record but it genuinely has.

“I have just got to try and win football matches for the club. While I’m here that is the key factor in what we need to do. We want to send fans home happy at quarter to five on a Saturday and it is my job to try and do that for them.”

Meanwhile, Robson has revealed that winger Callum Roberts has suffered a fresh injury setback in training. The 25-year-old has made only four substitute appearances since signing from Notts County last summer, the most recent of which was in the 6-0 defeat against Hibs.

“Connor Barron is back training again which is good but Cal Roberts has a hamstring problem so we won’t have him,” said Robson. “We’re waiting on an update on Cal but we’re hoping it will be sooner rather than later.

