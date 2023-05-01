Barry Robson lands Aberdeen job on permanent basis - contract length, Steve Agnew deal, recruitment plans

The 44-year-old took on the role in an interim basis following the departure of Jim Goodwin in January and has overseen a transformation in fortunes at Pittodrie, guiding the club to third place in the cinch Premiership. The Dons are five points clear in that position of nearest challengers Hearts with five games remaining and are on the cusp of qualifying for European football.

Robson has signed a contract until the summer of 2025 and his assistant Steve Agnew, who arrived in January and has been given a lot of credit for his coaching of the team, has also penned a two-year deal. The duo are currently on a seven-match winning run, with Aberdeen’s next match coming on Sunday when they visit Ibrox to face Rangers on league duty.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Barry as men’s first team manager. Barry has not only delivered excellent results on the pitch over the last couple of months, he’s also been instrumental in implementing a holistic approach at Cormack Park, whereby youth academy and first-team coaches and staff are working closely together on a club-wide approach to player development, delivering a consistent playing philosophy from the academy to the first team, and maintaining and developing the player pathway to first team football. He immediately recognised the need to surround himself with experience to help him in his growth and we are pleased that Steve Agnew has agreed to become permanent assistant manager. Barry’s focus now, whilst clearly pushing to secure European football for the club, will be on the recruitment process for next season.”

Barry Robson currently has Aberdeen on a seven-match winning streak.

Robson, who was a player with the Dons and was working within the club’s academy before being promoted to caretaker manager, said: “I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to manage this fantastic football club. I would like to thank the chairman and the wider board for putting their trust in me and together with Steve and my staff we will work tirelessly to match the ambitions of the Club. Since being asked to take the team at the end of January the response from the players has been immense, and likewise the supporters have been brilliant and got right behind the team. They have played their part in our recent wins. We still have five tough matches remaining this season but we’re all more determined than ever to deliver European football again for the supporters and longer term meet the expectations of this great club.”