Barry Robson: I’m an Aberdeen boy - I know what it takes to manage here

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is confident the fans will get behind him and his players if they seize the initiative against Dundee despite increasing criticism over their league campaign.

Robson was speaking exactly a year after being installed in the position, initially on an interim basis, and ahead of a crucial encounter against Dundee at Pittodrie on Tuesday night. The Dons sit eighth in the cinch Premiership, two points behind Dundee, and a place below where they were when Jim Goodwin was sacked a year ago. Robson led an impressive charge to third spot last season but defeat at Tynecastle on Saturday has left his side 19 points behind Hearts, albeit with three games in hand. Some fans called for Robson to leave at Tynecastle and a “Robson must go” banner appeared outside Pittodrie afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When you’re at a big football club, you have an expectation here,” Robson said. “I have been at this club for a long time, I have been a fan of this football club my whole life. I am from the area. If anyone understands, I understand. All I want to do is win football matches and get the fans home happy. We will go out there and try to win the game for the fans. And they will get behind us. We just need to get on the front foot, be positive and bring our talents to the game.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson and his team take on Dundee on Tuesday.

“If we get on the front foot and start the game well the fans will always back us here. The fans have been great with me since I’ve been here, they really have. The players, myself, the staff appreciate that. We need to give back to them and make sure we win games. I get their frustrations, I understand that. We just have to make sure we perform and win games for them.”

Robson refused to dwell on the banner and talk of potential protests at the stadium. “That’s not my focus,” the former Aberdeen midfielder said. “I can’t control that. I can control what’s in the building, our players and the staff. That’s all I try to control. There’s a good culture in here with the players. They work hard for each other, they want to do well, and I have no doubts they will keep doing that.”