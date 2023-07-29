Barry Robson addresses Ylber Ramadani Aberdeen exit fears after victory over Charlton

Bojan Miovski missed a penalty but was also on target in Aberdeen's 3-2 win over Charlton.

The 27-year-old was a key part of the Aberdeen team that finished third in the cinch Premiership and has been linked with a move to Italian top flight Lecce. Talk of an exit has been heightened after his action in London, where despite being an unused substitute, he handed over the majority of his kit to the 1600-strong away support. His manager Barry Robson is hoping the Albanian internationalist will not be departing Pittodrie any time soon.

"There is always a lot of speculation around a lot of our players,” said Robson. “Until anything happens – and nothing is happening right now – you can say that about a lot of players. I was just glad the fans were watching a team today that was fast and aggressive and really wanted to run for their club. I will let you know when anything is happening with Ramadani. All right? He’s a flying machine and we just rested him up again today. He will be good to go against Livingston next week."

Aberdeen raced into a 3-0 lead in the first half against English League One outfit Charlton Athletic thanks to goals from captain Graeme Shinnie an own goal and Bojan Miovski, with the latter also missing a penalty. The Addicks fought back after the break but strikes from Corey Blackett-Taylor and Daniel Kanu were not enough for the hosts to avoid defeat.

"We were up against a good side who have some top players and a big budget,” added Robson, who is expected to bring in defender Slobodan Rubezic next week. “It was everything we were looking for really. You see the way we want to play. We’ve worked hard and we look sharp and at it.