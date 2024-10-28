Who has won the Ballon d'Or in each year?Who has won the Ballon d'Or in each year?
Ballon d'Or winners list: Who has the most Ballon d'Or awards? Full Ballon d'Or winners list from 1956 to 2023

By Graham Falk

Published 28th Oct 2024, 16:55 BST

Here is the full list of every Ballon d’Or winner since 1956 - including every win by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 68th annual Ballon d’Or awards takes place this evening, as a host of the world’s best footballers await to see who will be crowned the winner for 2024.

One of the world’s most prestigious football ceremonies, the event will take place at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France and will be hosted by TV journalist Sandy Heribert, with former Chelsea and Ivory Coast forward Didier Drogba joining her as co-host for the evening.

Three of the last four events have resulted in Argentina icon Lionel Messi being named as the winner of the award, but with the iconic Inter Miami not nominated this year, there is a new name that will be on the trophy for 2024.

But who has won the award each year since its inception in 1956? Here is a the complete list of Ballon d’Or winners from 1956-2023.

The inaugural winner of the Ballon d'Or, Matthew (right) was on the books of Blackpool when he won the award, beating off competition from Real Madrid duo Alfredo Di Stéfano and Raymond Kopa.

1. 1956: Stanley Matthews

The inaugural winner of the Ballon d'Or, Matthew (right) was on the books of Blackpool when he won the award, beating off competition from Real Madrid duo Alfredo Di Stéfano and Raymond Kopa. | YPN Photo: YPN

The Real Madrid legend did manage to fend off Stanley Matthews a year later, and was named the winner of the award.

2. 1957: Alfredo Di Stéfano

The Real Madrid legend did manage to fend off Stanley Matthews a year later, and was named the winner of the award. | Getty Images

French maestro Kopa, a team-mate of Di Stéfano at Real Madrid, was the Ballon d'Or in 1958.

3. 1958: Raymond Kopa

French maestro Kopa, a team-mate of Di Stéfano at Real Madrid, was the Ballon d'Or in 1958. | brandstaetter images via Getty I

The Argentinian reclaimed his crown this year.

4. 1959: Alfredo Di Stéfano

The Argentinian reclaimed his crown this year. | Getty Images

