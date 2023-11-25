Baffled Motherwell hit out at decisions against Celtic and claim two big refereeing mistakes were made

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell railed against inconsistencies in applying the laws as he maintained his team were on the wrong end of two calls at Celtic Park in a creditable 1-1 draw against the Scottish champions.

A precious point gained with a resilient defensive showing and a 90th-minute Jon Obika equaliser, even as the result now leaves them without a win in ten it was one that Kettlewell could derive particular satisfaction through the unfair adversity for his side created by the decision-making of the officials.

The Fir Park manager believes the award of a second Celtic penalty in the 86th minute for a Callum Butcher jersey pull on Mikey Johnston – converted by David Turnbull after an earlier award had resulted in a Liam Kelly save from Luis Palma – was contrary to how he was told VAR would be applied for pulling incidents at an SFA briefing only this week. Kettlewell ruefully drew a contrast between the VAR operatives instructing referee Steven McLean to review the contact on a monitor and no intervention ensuing from a high, clumsy challenge by Greg Taylor on Blair Spittal earlier in the second half that earned the defender a booking.

Motherwell's Jonathan Obika and manager Stuart Kettlewell at full-time during a cinch Premiership match at Celtic.

“[It is frustrating] if the officials are telling me something when I go and sit for two-and-a-half hours with chief executives and managers when that exact incident came up in one of the clips. There were conversations around whether the player was going to get on the end of it, and whether every contact in the box is a penalty,” Kettlewell said. “From the angle I’ve seen Calum Butcher is adamant he didn’t pull the jersey. His palm is resting on the waist. I argued the point on this the other day and my understanding was that that wouldn’t be given as a penalty. But, lo and behold, when Steven McLean goes over to the monitor we all know what’s coming at that point. The guys from Celtic will maybe think it’s justified but I think it’s incredibly soft. Butcher gets caught on the wrong side – he’s put his hands up to that – but at no point has he pulled Johnston’s jersey and hauled him to the ground.

“So I find it baffling off the back of the conversation that was had with myself and several others in a room. That was brought up and I am really surprised that was the case. And I am looking at Blair Spittal's shin, he has a huge gash halfway up from a challenge from Greg Taylor, who I don't think is a dirty player, he is a very good player. There doesn't seem to be any look at that, it's a yellow card. People think we are insane by criticising and saying is that one not worth a look? I looked at the challenge again and I think it's a bad one.

"I think we are getting lost in so many things. Another aerial challenge on Mika Biereth where he has a gash on his head. We have had three serious ones, aerial challenges, in recent weeks and we have not had one foul for it. Paul McGinn has a metal plate in his cheek, Brodie Spencer was really lucky not to sustain a concussion and Mika Biereth has a gash in his head now, and we have not had a single foul.