AZ Alkmaar v Dundee United: 'Am I surprised by how easy it was? No, not really'

AZ Alkmaar ripped through a dejected Dundee United outfit.

Former AC Milan kid Kerkez said that they expected to win by a comfortable margin to avenge the 1-0 first-leg loss at Tannadice – and they did so in some style with a 7-0 victory.

He said: “Am I surprised by how easy it was? No, not really.

“We go out on the pitch and we wanted to win so we score one, two, three and then we said ‘let’s keep going and let’s not stop.’

“At the end, it was seven so it was a great game for us.

“Last week was really disappointing for us and it was difficult for us because Scottish fans are great.

“The supporters gave the players a boost in the first game.

“We didn’t have a good game but we analysed that game, and we showed in the second game that we analysed them well. That’s why we won.

“It’s always difficult for other teams to concede that many goals. We have respect for Dundee United and the way they played.

“They came out on the pitch and wanted keep to the lead but we came out on the pitch and we wanted to win.

“Our fans gave us a boost. They were great and the United fans were great too.

“The game started really fast and it was great for us to score seven.