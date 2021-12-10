Ayr United 1-1 Hamilton: Honest Men eight without a win after Somerset Park draw

Ayr United's Tomi Adeloye celebrates his equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Hamilton at Somerset Park. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The home side recovered from a goal down thanks to Tomi Adeloye's header three minutes into the second half after Lewis Smith had opened the scoring for the visitors five minutes before the break.

Adeloye squandered a number of chances to win the match for Ayr, who remain two points off the bottom of the cinch Championship.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Adeloye said: "To get something out of the game is obviously a positive.

"We created enough chances and need to be more clinical, I take responsibility for that also. We just need to be more clinical."

Meanwhile, Airdrie’s cinch League One meeting with Queen’s Park has been postponed after a Covid outbreak at the Lanarkshire club.

The sides were scheduled to play on Saturday but Airdrie successfully applied for a postponement after being hit with a number of positive tests and related close contacts.