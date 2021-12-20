Ayr sack Jim Duffy as shake-up at Somerset Park continues

Jim Duffy has been dismissed by Ayr United.

United announced the departure of Duffy and first-team coach John Joyce, two days after a 3-0 defeat by Queen of the South.

Ayr have not won a league game since beating Queens on October 16 and sit eighth in the cinch Championship, two points above bottom club Morton.

Duffy took charge at Somerset Park in September when David Hopkin left after six months at the helm, having replaced the sacked Mark Kerr.

A club statement read: "Davie White will take interim charge of all first-team matters, assisted by Tommy Tait and Thomas Donovan, with Dave Timmins remaining on the coaching staff."

The search for a new manager will be led by former Hibs sporting director Graeme Mathie, who joined the Honest Men last week as managing director.