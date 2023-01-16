Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos has labelled the club’s Premiership encounter with Hearts on Wednesday night as “massive” in the race for third spot.

The Dons make the trip to Tynecastle Park trailing their opponents by six points and go into the match after semi-final disappointment in the Viaplay Cup, going down 2-1 to Rangers in extra-time. Focus now switches to league business and keeping themselves within touching distance of the capital club. For the Aberdeen players, the fixture with Hearts presents the perfect opportunity to get over the cup heartache.

“I think it should," Roos said. “If you play games like this and it is a sore one to lose, the next game can give you a lift to go again and put things to bed quickly. We will have to prepare like we always do and make sure we are ready. A massive game. We have shown all season round we are a group who are growing and growing and growing. We have different edges to our game and if we keep doing that we can definitely be in the mix.”

Roos had to receive treatment from the Aberdeen medical staff during the second half of the game at Hampden Park but managed to complete the 120 minutes. While admitting he was “sore”, he is confident he will be “good to go” for the Hearts clash.

The match precedes the Dons’ Scottish Cup encounter with West of Scotland Premier Division league leaders Darvel. It is a fixture which the team hope will be a path which leads back to Hampden Park where it is much more than a day out for the players.

"For a lot of people it is a day out," Roos said. “I want to make it very clear, for us, this is not a day out. I know from my football career so far the only way it is nice to play [semi-finals and] finals is to win them. We didn't do that [against Rangers]. As a club, as Aberdeen, you know what is expected of you. We are expected to be at the top of the league, challenging for this cup, the Scottish Cup, the league, and trying to get to Europe. We are all aware of that fact that comes with a club like this.”

