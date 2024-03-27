‘As long as it’s not Michael O’Neill’ - ex-Aberdeen star concerned by Northern Ireland manager links

Josh Magennis retains fond memories of his four years at Aberdeen but admits he wouldn’t thank them for pinching Michael O’Neill from Northern Ireland.

The striker recalls the disappointment he felt when O’Neill resigned from the national team set-up in 2020 to concentrate on managing Stoke City and would be distraught to see him move on to Pittodrie just as the province appear to be getting back into their stride.

“I have seen him linked with Aberdeen,” said the striker who featured in Northern Ireland’s win over Scotland on Tuesday night. “When you are doing well, there is no doubt that a light shines on you. Listen, I don’t want to lose him for a second time as it broke my heart the first time.

Northern Ireland's Josh Magennis celebrates at full time after the 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“Michael is not daft and knows his way around. And Aberdeen is one of the biggest clubs in Scotland with a great history. He will take everything into account and look at everything from head to toe if that becomes an option. Only he will know if it is the right move. I don’t want him to go personally.”

Magennis has been alarmed by Aberdeen’s struggles this season under first Barry Robson and then Neil Warnock but hopes they look elsewhere for a new manager.