Artist defends Mo Salah statue in face of ridicule on social media

A bronze statue of Mohamed Salah unveiled yesterday at an international youth gathering in Egypt has been criticised for its poor resemblance to the prolific Liverpool striker.

The statue depicts Salah with a disproportionately large head and small arms stretched in the celebratory pose the 26-year-old Egyptian from the latter part of last season.

Mo Salah of Liverpool. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The figure, made by artist Mai Abdullah, has Salah’s trademark curly hair and is standing on what appears to be a pot for plants.

Salah, pictured right, has not spoken publicly about the statue and Abdullah was not immediately available for comment, but the artist defended her work in a Facebook post, saying the statue was made as part of an online programme to teach sculpting. “The negative comments will not frustrate or have an effect on me, but I do hope that people would learn the art of polite and respectful criticism,” Abdullah wrote in response to a wave of ridicule on social media.

Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo had a bust unveiled that was also criticised for its lack of a resemblance.