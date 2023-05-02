Arsenal v Chelsea TV channel: Kick-off time, how to watch, who is referee

Arsenal will attempt to reignite their faltering Premier League title hopes when they host a struggling Chelsea side at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side have now gone four league fixtures without a win – including the most recent 4-1 hammering at title rivals Manchester City – in a run which has seen them relinquish the eight-point lead they previously held at the top of the table.

They now trail Pep Guardiola’s side by one point having played a game more and while they can reclaim top spot with a win over their London rivals, City can move back to the summit with a four point advantage if they win their games in hand.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are without a win since sacking Graham Potter on April 3 and have lost five-in-a-row under caretaker manager Frank Lampard, who was appointed on an interim until the end of the season.

Frank Lampard (left) takes his Chelsea side to the Emirates to face Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Here is eveything you need to know ahead of the match…

Arsenal v Chelsea match details and kick-off time

The Premier League fixture takes place at the Emirates Stadium, London on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Kick-off time is 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Chelsea on?

The match will be broadcast live on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. The build-up starts half an hour earlier on Sky Sports Premier League, with the show starting at 630pm, with Sky Sports Main Event coverage starting from 7pm.

Arsenal v Chelsea live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app. Non-subscribers can purchase a Now TV day pass for £9.99.

Arsenal v Chelsea referee and VAR