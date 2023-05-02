Arsenal v Chelsea TV channel: Kick-off time, how to watch, who is referee

Mikel Arteta’s side have now gone four league fixtures without a win – including the most recent 4-1 hammering at title rivals Manchester City – in a run which has seen them relinquish the eight-point lead they previously held at the top of the table.
They now trail Pep Guardiola’s side by one point having played a game more and while they can reclaim top spot with a win over their London rivals, City can move back to the summit with a four point advantage if they win their games in hand.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are without a win since sacking Graham Potter on April 3 and have lost five-in-a-row under caretaker manager Frank Lampard, who was appointed on an interim until the end of the season.
Here is eveything you need to know ahead of the match…
Arsenal v Chelsea match details and kick-off time
The Premier League fixture takes place at the Emirates Stadium, London on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Kick-off time is 8pm.
What TV channel is Arsenal v Chelsea on?
The match will be broadcast live on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. The build-up starts half an hour earlier on Sky Sports Premier League, with the show starting at 630pm, with Sky Sports Main Event coverage starting from 7pm.
Arsenal v Chelsea live stream
Sky Sports subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app. Non-subscribers can purchase a Now TV day pass for £9.99.
Arsenal v Chelsea referee and VAR
Robert Jones is the match referee with Andre Marriner in charge of VAR.