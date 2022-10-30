Arsenal in tribute to Pablo Mari in goal celebration
Arsenal have paid tribute to their team mate Pablo Mari who was stabbed last week in an incident in Milan.
The Arsenal defender was a victim in a deadly supermarket stabbing in Milan which left him “lucky” to be alive.
And his team mates expressed their solidarity with their team mate in a fitting tribute as they took the lead against Nottingham Forest in their Sunday afternoon match.
Gabriel Martinelli stooped to head in a Saka cross before holding up a “Pablo Mari 22” shirt after the Gunners defender – on loan at Monza – was stabbed in Milan last week.
Team mates gathered around the jersey, expressing their support to their team mate.
The 29-year-old Spaniard, currently on a season-long loan at Monza, will spend around “two or three days” recovering in the Italian city’s Niguarda hospital, the Serie A club said, following successful surgery to reconstruct two damaged back muscles.