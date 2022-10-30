The Arsenal defender was a victim in a deadly supermarket stabbing in Milan which left him “lucky” to be alive.

And his team mates expressed their solidarity with their team mate in a fitting tribute as they took the lead against Nottingham Forest in their Sunday afternoon match.

Gabriel Martinelli stooped to head in a Saka cross before holding up a “Pablo Mari 22” shirt after the Gunners defender – on loan at Monza – was stabbed in Milan last week.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (centre) holds up former team-mate Pablo Mari's shirt as he celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium,

Team mates gathered around the jersey, expressing their support to their team mate.