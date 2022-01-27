Armadale Devils: Danny Phillips on his lofty ambitions as he signs up for 2022

Middlesbrough-born Danny Phillips was part of the 2021 Devils septet that registered four victories to finish fifth in the table. Picture: Jack Cupido

The West Lothian outfit will again compete in the third tier of British speedway following a return to competitive racing last year after a 15-year hiatus.

And the Englishman is determined to build on what proved a fine end to last season for the 25-year-old heat leader.

“My plan this year is to cement myself as one of the top men in the league," Phillips said following yesterday’s announcement.

"Obviously you always want to increase your average year on year. I don’t know where I will start in the team whether it will be at No.1, but my aim would be to maintain that and, if not No.1, to try and get there as the season goes on.”

Thrilled to be returning, Phillips added: “I’m definitely glad to be back. I had a bit of a difficult start to the year last year as Armadale probably wasn’t my favourite track, but from mid-season we had a bit of a gap then when we came back, I really enjoyed it.

“So, when I got the phone call it was a straightforward decision to return.

"I used to look at other teams and say I need to beat him which put more pressure on myself. I know when I get to that line I can beat anyone."