Argentina v France: When is the World Cup final? Date, location, kick-off time, TV channel

Argentina will face France in the World Cup final as two of the greatest players in the world go head-to-head for a place in history.

Defending champions France claimed a 2-0 win over Morocco in the second semi-final to book their place in the showpiece conclusion to the tournament in Qatar alongside Argentina, who defeated Croatia 3-0 the previous evening.

It is the first time the two sides have met in the World Cup final and will see Paris Saint-German team-mates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe battle it out for trophy, as the two superstars look to lead their nation to glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

France are bidding to achieve what no nation has since Brazil in 1962 by successfully defending the title they won in Russia four years ago, while Argentina are looking to win their first World Cup since lifting it on home soil in 1986 having lost their last two final appearances in 2014 and 1990.

France and Argentina will compete for the World Cup in Sunday's final in Qatar. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the biggest sporting occasion of the year...

When is the World Cup final?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The World Cup final takes place on Sunday, December 18, kicking off at 3pm UK time (6pm Qatar time). It is the first time in the tournament’s history that the match has taken place during winter due to the intense summer heat in the host country.

Where is the World Cup final taking place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match will be staged at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. With a capacity of 80,000, the largest stadium built for the World Cup will secure its place in football history when it hosts the 2022 final on December 18. Located around 12 miles from the centre of the capital Doha, the arena's spectacular design and golden exterior has been inspired by the interplay of light and shadow that characterises the 'fanar' lantern.

How to watch the World Cup final

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on both BBC and ITV.