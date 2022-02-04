Arbroath move four points clear in Championship after huge win over Kilmarnock

Jack Hamilton celebrates his goal for Arbroath against Kilmarnock.

A goal from striker Jack Hamilton, on loan from Livingston, on 56 minutes gave the Red Lichties all three points at Gayfield over their nearest challengers Killie.

Hamilton’s effort from just outside the penalty box lacked power, but it squirmed past Killie keeper Zach Hemming and into the net.

Arbroath ended the match with ten men after James Craigen was dismissed five minutes from full time, but Dick Campbell’s men held on for what could be a crucial three points in the title race.

Kilmarnock, who remain in second place, will need to regroup under their recently-appointed manager Derek McInnes, with them being the pre-season favourites for promotion.

"I thought we shaded it over the night,” said Campbell. “I’m very, very happy, and let’s see where that brings us.”