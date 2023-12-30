Arbroath keeper Ali Adams scores stunning goal after coming on as makeshift striker against Raith
Arbroath reserve goalkeeper Ali Adams was an unlikely goalscoring hero, coming off the bench as a makeshift striker and netting a 30-yard strike to help them draw 2-2 at Raith Rovers.
Adams, who joined the Red Lichties this summer after several years with Musselburgh Athletic, had yet to make an appearance for Jim McIntyre’s outfit but was called upon as an emergency striker during the Championship match at Stark’s Park, coming on for Ali Steele on 58 minutes after Arbroath had already used three of their four subs.
League leaders Rovers were leading 2-0 at that point, but Adams sparked a comeback by scoring a stunning effort from distance on 76 minutes before Leighton McIntosh completed the comeback with a penalty five minutes later.
It is not the first time that Adams has got on the scoresheet. The 32-year-old scored a 55-yard free-kick while playing for Tranent in the juniors in 2020.