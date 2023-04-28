Angus MacDonald turns down offers in England to sign new Aberdeen contract

Angus MacDonald has turned down the option of returning to England to sign a two-year contract extension with Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old central defender arrived from Swindon Town during the January transfer window on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

However, after forming a formidable defensive partnership with fellow recent recruit Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales, helping the side achieve seven wins in a row, the club have now tied him down until 2025.

“It’s great to get the extension finalised and I am really happy to be staying at the club, where I feel so at home,” MacDonald said. “I had some good options back in England, but I want to continue on this journey with this group of lads because I really do think we are building something special.

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald has signed a contract extension with the Dons. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“The fans have also been fantastic to me and everyone I have met has made me feel so welcome.”

MacDonald is the second first-team Aberdeen player to sign a new deal after Jonny Hayes confirmed his own extension last week. Dons manager Barry Robson is happy to have secured the future of another influential figure.

“There is no doubt Angus has had a positive impact on the team since his arrival in January," he said. "He clearly brings a wealth of experience and has already become an important senior member of the squad.