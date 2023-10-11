Angus Gunn ready to use milestone Scotland moment if required - 'if he annoys me I might bring it up'

In the footsteps of the father is a common phrase. And it certainly applies to Angus Gunn, who has maintained the family business of keeping goal for Scotland.

Indeed, he has excelled in this line of work to the extent that while it took his dad four years to amass six caps, Angus emulated this in just six months after being handed the chance to resuscitate his international ambitions. Gunn had made several appearances for the England Under-21 side but looked to be in a no-man’s land when Steve Clarke made further enquiries about his old international teammate’s son.

So far, so immaculate. Well, there was a slip – literally – against Cyprus in March on his debut, when Gunn junior lost his footing on the wet grass but still retrieved the ball, which was what mattered. Other than that, he’s not put a foot wrong, including against Spain in his second appearance while keeping a clean sheet in a memorable 2-0 victory.

“Obviously they had a lot of the ball on the night but, from my point of view, I didn’t feel like I was getting absolutely peppered,” reflected Gunn yesterday. It might prove a different story tomorrow night. Even Clarke predicted last week that his goalkeeper will have far more to do in Estadio de la Cartuja as Gunn goes one step further than his father and earns a seventh cap in a game where Scotland can seal their Euro 2024 place.

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn is set to start for Scotland against Spain on Thursday night.

“I’d forgotten about it!” Gunn said, when asked about the game’s additional personal significance. “I remembered the England appearance equalled it. But I’d forgotten I could now go ahead of my Dad with caps. That will be nice to have that little one over him.” Not that he reckons he will mention it much: “I’m not that kind of guy, to be honest. But if he annoys me I might bring it up!”

Although he was stretched in his last appearance against England, his seventh cap could well be his busiest to date. It might also prove his most uncomfortable, given what’s at stake for Spain and the residual bad blood from the last meeting. The last time Scotland were in Seville – in 1985 – goalkeeper Jim Leighton had a half-loaf of bread thrown at him. He was also under almost continual siege from oranges.

Scotland are playing in a different stadium on Thursday with a large running track between the pitch and stands. While the atmosphere might not be quite as extreme, Gunn can expect a verbal barrage at least. Fortunately, or maybe unfortunately, he’s learning Spanish at his club, Norwich City. He can give it back, if so inclined. “It’s just something that the club put on and offered to us,” he explained. "I was sort of curious. Maybe one day I might go over there.”