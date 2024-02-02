Ange Postecoglou's Lewis Hamilton Spurs joke shows how happy he is with transfer window ahead of big EPL weekend

If you wanted evidence that Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is happy with his club’s work over the January transfer window, his joke about missing out on Lewis Hamilton was a fine example.

Spurs were one of the most active clubs in the winter window, signing Radu Dragusin during the first half of January in a deal that could rise to £25million and bringing in Timo Werner on loan. The Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules contributed towards a largely drama-free deadline day, which was overshadowed by news that seven-time Formula One champion Hamilton would join Ferrari from 2025. It allowed Postecoglou the chance to have some fun at the start of his press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Everton.

“Probably the only disappointing one was yesterday I thought there was a really good opportunity for us but the club just didn’t feel it was the right move for us so disappointed with that,” Postecoglou explained. “But he ended up at Ferrari so we just have to cop it… look at you all! You were ready to type away. I was going to pause just to let his (press officer’s) phone blow up, but it was a good one, mate, a good one. You had a flat day so I’m trying to spark you.”

Mauricio Pochettino needs to pick up his Chelsea players after a 4-1 defeat by Liverpool.

When Postecoglou did reflect on Spurs’ business over the past month, he deemed it a job well done, especially with Dragusin and Werner signing early enough to feature in matches with Manchester United, Manchester City and Brentford. Tottenham also sent young prospects Ash Phillips and Alfie Devine to Plymouth, while Alejo Veliz completed a loan switch to Sevilla on deadline day.

Postecoglou added: “From our perspective we had some clear objectives. One was we had a real gap at centre-back, especially after letting Davinson Sanchez go, and getting Radu in early was great and getting Timo in early was also excellent for us. With the absences from injury we’ve had and particularly having (Son Heung-min) away (with South Korea at the Asian Cup), the beauty of getting them in early is they’ve already made a contribution. If you leave it until the last day it still takes guys time to settle, but they’ve both settled in really well. Even in terms of outgoings, we got some good loans. Alejo was developing well with us but great for him to get some game-time in a good league at a good club. Ashley Phillips, Alfie Devine too.”

Spurs are back in action on Saturday lunchtime against Everton looking to cement their place in the top four. They come up against a Toffees outfit at the other end of the table, having slipped into the bottom three during the week. Their manager Sean Dyche could not afford to lose any players in the transfer window but admits a balance needed to be struck to help the club continue to work on getting back on an even financial keel.

Defender Mason Holgate had his loan at Southampton cancelled so he could join Sheffield United until the end of the season as it was a deal which was “very favourable” for the Toffees. But with no incomings expected or arriving Dyche was keen to ensure his small squad, which is significantly impacted by injury, did not get any smaller.

Ange Postecoglou was in jocular mode in his Spurs pre-match press conference.

“The balance I’ve spoken of many times is, of course, looking at the business and financial side, but equally, we’re not in a position where we have to start losing players,” he said. “That’s a key thing for me as manager with the group we’ve got – especially as it is. We were very intent on this group staying together. We know it’s a season’s work and we need everyone currently and ever more so with the injuries that we’ve got.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, there are three 3pm kick-offs: Brighton v Crystal Palace, Burnley v Fulham and Newcastle v Luton. The 5.30pm match sees Aston Villa, who are fifth and trying to regain their place in the Champions League spots, away to bottom club Sheffield United.

Sunday’s games are just as intriguing. The highlight in Arsenal’s match against Liverpool, although the league leaders – already without top scorer Mo Salah – could also be denied the services of in-form striker Darwin Nunez. “I don’t know if Darwin will be available or not because after 20 minutes someone stepped on his foot (and it was) very painful after the game,” said Liverpool manager Klopp. “He only took the boot the game off after the game because he didn’t want to see it before. He knew there was something. Nothing broken, X-ray clear but swollen. We have to see if he can get his foot back in a football boot or not. That takes time.”

Elsewhere, Chelsea need to get back on track after a 4-1 thumping at Anfield during the week. “We need to improve as a team. During the game I think we showed a lack of experience as a team,” manager Mauricio Pochettino told a press conference ahead of Chelsea’s match against Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. “We showed that we are capable of playing in a different way and to do the things we practice, but sometimes you prepare for the game and you need to arrive and show the right energy, the right attitude, be brave and to show personality and character. Football is that. It wasn’t a reality check. But it was the difference between a team who is solid and consistently play together in the last four or five years and a team who want to reach that same level.”